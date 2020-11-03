WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Taylor J. Shepherd, 20, of Bourbon, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Lance E. Bechtold, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Columbia City Police Department for a body attachment.
Michael D. Wiley, 34, of North Manchester, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Adrian C. Bickel, 29, of Fort Wayne was arrested Oct. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of domestic battery.
Darin M. Faurote, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Benjamin Macias, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Wade Oglesby, 33, of Hobart, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Jeremy E. Geiger, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended (A misdemeanor), possession of hypodermic needles and methamphetamine.
David W. Kumfer, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Lulzim Mazllami, 45, of Whitewater, Wisc., was arrested Oct. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving and operating while never licensed.
Hannah G. Schroeder, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Kent G. Green, 59, of North Manchester, was arrested Oct. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Mark D. Priest, 51, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
Nate A. Garcia, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana, a narcotic drug and paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving while suspended (A misdemeanor), OWI — controlled substance and OWI per se — controlled substance.
Anthony E. Custer, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contempt of court.
Devon M. L. King, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of cocaine.
Cayala A. Stuckey, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Craig E. Kimmel, 66, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second and OWI.
Heather L. Hamilton, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services and failure to appear.
Eric M. Hancz, 36, of New Carlisle, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft.
Derek M. Grim, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and failure to appear.
Alissa R. Louden, 38, of Cromwell, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug and marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Austin L. Fairchild, 27, of Huntington, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jacob M. Smith, 22, of Wabash, was arrested Oct. 30 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Josef D. Willson, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Joseph M. Fazzaro, of Indiana, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Avery D. C. Johnson, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI per se — controlled substance and OWI second.
Christopher E. Bachelder, 28, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Gavin E. Konkle, 24, of Warsaw, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se — controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Dejaun D. Randolph, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 1 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dovie M. Holliday, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with neglect of a dependent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.