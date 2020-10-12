WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Seth L. A. Slabaugh, 24, of Churubusco, was arrested Oct. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with criminal trespass.
Davin E. Lawrence, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Devin L. Stephens, 29, of South Whitley, was arrested Oct. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with domestic battery to a minor under 14 years of age.
Lynae C. Giffels, 38, of Nappanee, was arrested Oct. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jeremy L. J. Smith, 38, of South Bend, was arrested Oct. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a legend drug and paraphernalia.
John C. Miller, 33, of Shipshewana, was arrested Oct. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with failure to appear.
Samantha N. Butler, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with battery causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Alaina T. Spelman, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se - controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Steven E. Hills, 46, of Robbins, Ill., was arrested Oct. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Bobby L. Shelton, 40, of Warsaw, was arrested Oct. 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Isaac J. Anderson, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 7 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI - controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Colin A. J. Straub, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with disorderly conduct.
Lonnie A. Blessing, 55, of Churubusco, was arrested Oct. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two county of failure to appear.
Joseph M. Hardwick, 29, of Milford, was arrested Oct. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with failure to appear.
Travis L. Fullington, 32, of Milford, was arrested Oct. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with failure to appear.
Davon J. Tillett, 26, of Chicago, was arrested Oct. 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana, OWI and OWI per se - controlled substance.
Byron S. Kaufman, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se and invasion of privacy.
Garrett D. Lamboley, 20, of South Whitley, was arrested Oct. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Roger V. Rice, 47, of Albion, was arrested Oct. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with violation of specialized driving privileges.
Kimberly L. Powell, 58, of Churubusco, was arrested Oct. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with battery causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Spencer A. C. Leachman, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol and possession of paraphernalia.
Destiny D. Seeling, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI per se - controlled substance and OWI.
