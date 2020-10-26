WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Michael A. King Jr., 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, carrying a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Hunter S. Oftedahl, 19, of Aurora, Ill., was arrested Oct. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Domonic J. Exum, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisc., was arrested Oct. 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependent, OWI per se — controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Harvey J. Johnson, 27, of Crestwood, Ill., was arrested Oct. 19 by Superior Court, charged with contempt of court.
Korey A. Raymond, 19, of Powell, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 19 by Superior Court, charged with contempt of court.
Travis W. King, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Erica L. Casas, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Jeannette M. Schimes, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Amanda L. Long, 38, of Warsaw, was arrested Oct. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Skyler D. Thompson, 19, of South Whitley, was arrested Oct. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol and simple battery.
Jose L. Baca, 54, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with habitual traffic violator, OWI second and OWI per se.
Amy E. Jacobs, 32, of Elkhart, was arrested Oct. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with six counts of child molesting and vicarious sexual gratification.
Erica L. Ortiz, 28, of Wabash, was arrested Oct. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Lamont E. Williams, 25, of South Bend, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contempt of court.
Christy S. Little, 43, of Cromwell, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Rachel N. Craig, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, on a bond revocation order.
Aaron R. Schaffer, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Michael G. Harshbarger, 61, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 24 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with harassment.
Joshua L. King, 36, of Paint Lick, Ky., was arrested Oct. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
