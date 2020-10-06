WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jessica R. Greenhagen-Pollard, 20, of Osceola, was arrested Sept. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Chloe D. Schauinger, 18, of Indianapolis, was arrested Sept. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI causing death and criminal recklessness.
Alyssa M. Small, 30, of Huntington, was arrested Sept. 27 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Trevis P. Stokes, 36, of Indianapolis, was arrested Sept. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and OWI per se controlled substance.
Steven De La Torre-Magana, 19, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Marquis K. Whitaker, 23, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 29 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Keonte C. Oliver, 23, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 29 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn M. Spencer, 24, of Churubusco, was arrested Sept. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts each of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Jhalease D. Sample, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Nathan D. Baker, 47, of Alsip, Ill., was arrested Sept. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Gomez, 49, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with sexual battery and four counts of simple battery.
Samuel A. Scheneemann, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Joseph A. Mustachi, 44, of Oklahoma City, Okla., was arrested Sept. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jarod E. Hardy, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 30 by the Indiana State Police, charged with resisting law enforcement and false informing.
Gerald D. Berry, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Samantha J. Sheeks, 34, of Rochester, was arrested Oct. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Anderson O. Groce, 55, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with sexual battery.
Timothy H. Branning, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Nathan D. Smith, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash — attended vehicle.
Latrayel M. Brown-Finnie, 23, of Granger, was arrested Oct. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Ammad Ahmed, 34, of Dublin, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Tyson J. Woods, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Saw L. Lukah, 24, of Saint Paul, Minn., was arrested Oct. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Rodd B. Owen, 23, of Albion, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel R. Baston, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
David E. Clark Jr., 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Anna R. Shain, 20, of Paragould, Ark., was arrested Oct. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in consumption.
Lisa M. Goodrich, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Quentin L. Washington, 42, of Marion, was arrested Oct. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
