WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Marco A. Cleto, 22, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Shyane S. Young, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 6, charged with possession of marijuana.
Fernando Patricio Pulgarin Correa, 50, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Yael B. Ortiz-Hernandez, 21, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft.
Harriet R. Hurt, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and failure to appear.
William P. Clutter, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jonathan E. Royal, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with burglary and theft.
Autumn R. Smith, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Amber M. Barr, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher A. McAbee, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Alex M. Lattimore, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with intimidation and two counts of invasion of privacy.
Devon R. Obanner, 21, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Michael E. Defrates, 57, of Pierceton, was arrested Sept. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Patrick W. Hodgin, 49, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Miquan M. Flakes, 18, of Wyoming, Mich., was arrested Sept. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with auto theft, two counts of theft, and possession of marijuana.
Parker L. Shelton, 50, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Torrance T. Martin, 43, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Marcus V. T. Fulk, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11, charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Jordan T. Fairchild, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and probation violation.
William A. Holloway R., of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended.
David A. Greer, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Heather R. Reid, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Josh E. Pence, 48, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11, charged with probation violation.
Ashley A. Crowley, 23, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Benjamin M. Western, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 11, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Takara C. Weaver, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 12, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Jermaine R. Freeman, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Arie V. Duff, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft.
William H. Reed, 60, of Ligonier, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, OWI controlled substance and OWI per se.
Daven P. Gasaway, 23, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.
Janel M. Creech, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Setnton C. Case, 29, of Fernandina, Fla., was arrested Sept. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Rodd B. Owen, 23, of Albion, was arrested Sept. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Dominic P. Johnson, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
