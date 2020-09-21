WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Robert T. Stevenson, 26, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Spring Flower Poe, 44, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 14, charged with probation violation.
Johnny R. Greene, 57, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Griffith R. Davis, 20, of Sidney, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 14 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Sierra H. Palacios, 24, of Sidney, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 14 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Harley D. Burkhead, 23, of Indiana, was arrested Sept. 14, charged with failure to appear.
Brennan C. Taylor, 22, of Troy, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 14 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and OWI controlled substance.
Travis Tash, 48, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 15 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Nicholas E. King, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with failure to appear and civil court hearing.
Rachel N. Craig, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft.
Shanna M. Greenwood, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 16, charged with OWI.
Shaun T. Kruse, 40, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 16, charged with probation violation.
Kristal M. Brown, 36, of Elgin, Ill., was arrested Sept. 17, charged with OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and OWI.
Courtney A. R. Patterson, 29, of Larwill, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Tyler R. Niehoff, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Kody K. Simpkins, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and probation violation.
Darin M. Faurote, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 17, charged with probation violation.
Ethan R. Gill, 19, of Munster, was arrested Sept. 18 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
Jackie W. Faust, 30, of Woodburn, was arrested Sept. 18 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Misty D. Thornsbury, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Lewis E. Suggs Jr., 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested Sept. 19, charged with possession of marijuana.
Katelyn R., Schoewe, 21, of Sandusky, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Isaiah D. Kubitz, 23, of Sandusky, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jorden L. Platt, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 19 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with conversion and resisting law enforcement.
Malik S. Howard, 28, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested Sept. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Anthony T. Smith, 26, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested Sept. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Corey L. Adams, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jaron L. Hardy, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Kasey R. Grayless, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Jared W. Reeve, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 20, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Terrell Y. Morrow, 22, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.