WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jahnesa A. Thompson, 27, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Indiana State Police, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Cayala A. Stuckey, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI per se and OWI second.
David L. Graves Jr., 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct.
David L. Mefford, 22, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Kyle L. Backus, 22, of Warsaw, was arrested Sept. 21, charged with failure to appear.
Amanda R. Ramsey, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 21, charged with counterfeiting, possession of paraphernalia, hypodermic needles, a legend drug and a schedule II controlled substance.
Christian P. Carnegie, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 21, charged with dealing cocaine or a narcotic, two counts of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Shaconna C. Cobbins, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Kendell D. Haywood, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 22, charged with invasion of privacy and operating while never licensed.
Tiffany J. Kyler, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
TJ X. Beazell, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 23, charged with probation violation.
Beverly J. McDonald, 54, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Paul E. Patton Jr., 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Larry D. Tackitt, 79, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 23 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Jeffery W. Grossman, 47, of New Haven, was arrested Sept. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and a legend drug.
Ryan M. Sheibley, 45, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Daniel L. Halsey Jr., 37, of Ossian, was arrested Sept. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy and driving while suspended prior.
Tiffany D. Longardner, 39, of Churubusco, was arrested Sept. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Kyle J. Styron, 32, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 24 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct.
David A. Greer, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jason A. Weber, 45, of LaOtto, was arrested Sept. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.
Gary D. Jones, 32, of Indiana, was arrested Sept. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, simple battery, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Corey L. Anderson, 35, of Auburn, was arrested Sept. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Keein J. Brown, 24, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Austin M. Erne, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Michael F. Richardson, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Tom L. Boyd, 74, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se and operating while never licensed.
Casey A. Craig, 43, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 26 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Daniel M. Brown, 53, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of home detention.
Eliseo Castaneda, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with false informing.
Alexis K. Russell, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.