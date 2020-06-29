WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Anthony J. Lamothe, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested June 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Keaton C. Horn, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested June 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Luther O. Lee, 31, of Churubusco, was arrested June 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation, OWI third or more and OWI per se.
Lowell C. Lainhart, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested June 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery to a household member less than 14 years of age.
Ty R. Shepler, 51, of Warsaw, was arrested June 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Brandon M. Aquino, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 25 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Andrew R. Bowers, 52, of South Whitley, was arrested June 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with neglect of a dependent and probation violation.
Lance D. Newsome Jr., 29, of Amelia, Ohio, was arrested June 26 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Brenda J. Lopez-Gonzalez, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Joshua L. Mault, 35, of Churubusco, was arrested June 26, charged with aggravated battery.
Ryan S. Shearer, 31, of South Whitley, was arrested June 26, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Ann M. Sullivan, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 26, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jamie L. Clark, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested June 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se and possession of paraphernalia.
Travis L. Fullington, 32, of Milford, was arrested June 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with identity deception and possession of a controlled substance.
Jadon M. Hettler, 18, of Rockford, Ill., was arrested June 27, charged with possession of marijuana.
Brian A. Browning, 36, of Pierceton, was arrested June 28 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct, OWI, OWI per se, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery to a police officer and eight counts of intimidation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.