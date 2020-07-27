WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Kristin N. Uphold, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested July 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Charles D. Zollinger, 31, of Indiana, was arrested July 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Sean T. Eaves, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested July 14 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with battery causing bodily injury, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Nicholas M. Habig, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with dealing marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Johnny R. Greene, 57, of Warsaw, was arrested July 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Sean T. Eaves, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested July 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Dustin L. Heldenbrand, 38, of North Manchester, was arrested July 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with forgery and theft.
Dakota S. Bucher, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested July 14, charged with four counts of invasion of privacy.
Jacob A. Hale, 24, of Rochester, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jorge G. Alejandro-Faustino, 21, of Milford, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Charyce J. Bingham, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Kristopher W. Gordon, 29, of Avilla, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Anna F. Jones, 49, of Columbia City, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Steven M. Warrick, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Domonique D. Jackson, 35, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested July 16 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.
Codey C. Haffner, 27, of Muncie, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
Kaley A. Peterson, 26, of Granger, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Kyle E. Slater, 29, of Claypool, was arrested July 16, charged with possession of a narcotic drug, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.
Wade P. Hale, 48, of Columbia City, was arrested July 16 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Cody J. Stopher, 31, of New Haven, was arrested July 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Kyle D. Duncan, 32, of Marine, Ohio, was arrested July 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion.
Adam J. Wall, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 17, charge unspecified.
Wyatt T. Simkins, 20, of Churubusco, was arrested July 18, charged with minor in possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Sa He Du Lar, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisc., was arrested July 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Garrett D. Lamboley, 20, of South Whitley, was arrested July 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in consumption.
Luke E. Platt, 18, of South Whitley, was arrested July 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in consumption.
Mason H. Sutton, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested July 19, charged with minor in consumption.
Austin P. Letorneau, 26, of South Whitley, was arrested July 19, charged with OWI, OWI per se and possession of a controlled substance.
Ali B. Brown, 21, of Albion, was arrested July 19 by the White County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Christia M. Sorg, was arrested July 20 by the White County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Devon M. Martin, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested July 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with dealing cocaine or a narcotic, possession of cocaine, two counts of dealing a schedule 1, 2, or 3 controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Skyler A. Haley, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 20, charged with failure to appear.
Danielle A. Dennis, 27, of Larwill, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and an item to interfere with a drug or alcohol test.
Myckaila W. Anderson, 23, of South Bend, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of marijuana, a controlled substance, paraphernalia and carrying a handgun without a permit.
Michael L. Bates, 24, of South Bend, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, dealing in methamphetamine and marijuana, OWI second and possession of marijuana.
Brady E. Watson, 37, of Bainbridge, Ohio, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Brittany M. Nelson, 34, of Lebanon, was arrested July 21 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with habitual traffic violator.
Nicole M. Sweet, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and resisting law enforcement.
Keegan W. Arnold, 20, of Columbia city, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jacob C. Wall, 19, of Roanoke, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of dealing marijuana, two count of possession of marijuana, dealing a schedule 4 controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel H. Fairchild, 32, of Albion, was arrested July 22 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with OWI second.
Amber E. Raines, 31, of Churubusco, was arrested July 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Henry A. Pacheo, 28, of Elkhart, was arrested July 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Tyler W. Selig Jr., 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 24, charged with possession of a handgun without a permit.
Jeffrey E. Witt, 59, of South Bend, was arrested July 24 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Joshua E. Hoover, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Jerome S. Graber, 44, of Auburn, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with check deception.
Allen W. Clark, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested July 24, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash — unattended vehicle and criminal mischief.
Tyson N. Scharf, 38, of Warsaw, was arrested July 25, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Wadell E. Tate Jr., 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
John R. Kalita, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Gabriel W. Helms, 45, of Larwill, was arrested July 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Jonathan A. D. Hurley, 25, of Larwill, was arrested July 26 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, criminal mischief and battery to a police officer.
Lydia M. Lemler, 20, of Warsaw, was arrested July 26 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol.
