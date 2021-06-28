WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Gary Beamish, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 20, charged with battery in the presence of a minor (domestic), strangulation and criminal confinement.
Thomas Sterling, 35, of Marion, was arrested June 21, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and on a bond revocation order.
Charles Zollinger, 32, of Milford, was arrested June 21, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Jena Dickmeyer, 31, of Monroeville, was arrested June 21, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Benjamin Greer, 38, of Churubusco, was arrested June 22, charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Robert Dilley, 27, of Osceola, was arrested June 24, charges unavailable.
Riley DeBaillie, 29, of South Whitley, was arrested June 24, charges unavailable.
Anna Merchant, 54, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 25, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Wheeler, 39, of South Whitley, was arrested June 25, on a bond revocation order.
Tasha Bruce, 28, of Kimmell, was arrested June 25 for a court hearing.
Hunter Lefever, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested June 25, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Darrell Herron, 62, of Garrett, was arrested June 25, charges unavailable.
Brian Conder, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 26, charged with driving while suspended.
