WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Travis D. Lepper, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Indiana State Police, charged with probation violation and OWI.
Byron S. Kaufman, 46, of Warsaw, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy and violation of pretrial services.
Elon R. Rowe, 35, of Kendallville, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Shelby E. VonHoldt, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Michael R. Frankhart, 38, of Markle, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Darien M. Dixon, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance.
Jeffery J. Walker, 25, of South Whitley, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a narcotic drug and paraphernalia.
William J. McBride, 69, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of home detention.
Caleb N. Azbill, 18, of Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Caleb L. Brown, 27, of LaPorte, was arrested Dec. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se — controlled substance, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
Olivia M. Brown, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct.
Zelious E. Blakely, 27, of Chicago, was arrested Dec. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
Avary L. Miller, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with burglary and two counts of theft.
Timothy W. Graham, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Derek E. Kohut, 37, of Huntertown, was arrested Dec. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with three counts of violation of suspended sentence.
Angela M. Hilton, 31, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI third or more and possession of marijuana.
Olivia M. Brown, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Gavyn T. Overdeer, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Gage T. Overdeer, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew J. Trudell, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of domestic battery, two counts of strangulation, residential entry and criminal mischief.
Harley D. Robbins, 29, of Plymouth, was arrested Dec. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a narcotic drug.
Olivia M. Brown, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of a legend drug and minor in possession of alcohol.
Santos E. Perez-Gavura, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia, marijuana and a controlled substance.
Joseph L. Ward, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and driving while suspended prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.