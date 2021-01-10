WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
John Lindler, 29, of Bismark, N.D., was arrested Jan. 3, charged with auto theft and identity deception.
David Hanson, 19, of Chicago, was arrested Jan. 4, charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Denisha Dozier, 22, of Chicago, was arrested Jan. 4, charged with possession of marijuana.
Derek Kuehner, 24, of Churubusco, was arrested Jan. 4, charged with failure to appear and violation of pretrial services.
Kate Shoemaker, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 4, charged with check deception.
Anthony Reynolds, 34, of North Manchester, was arrested Jan. 4, charged with driving while suspended.
Jessica Ward, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 4, charged with failure to comply.
Darryl Johnson, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 5, charged with operating while never licensed.
Montrell Butler, 22, of South Bend, was arrested Jan. 5, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit.
Robert Barnett, 29, of Garrett, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Allyson Lung, 18, of Adair, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with failure to appear.
Jaden Arrington, 19, of Adair, Iowa, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with failure to appear.
Joshua Mort, 23, of Pierceton, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Jason Gardner, 38, of Chicago, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Jeffrey Johnson, 46, of Bartley, W.V., was arrested Jan. 6, charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
Justin Gaff, 35, of Mishawaka, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Sara Carr, 23, of South Bend, was arrested Jan. 6, charged with possession of marijuana.
Jeffrey Hamrick, 49, of Rockford, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 7, charged with domestic battery.
Dean Bontempo, 58, was arrested Jan. 7, charged with failure to appear and violation of suspended sentence.
Jamarius Marquicese, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 7, charged with probation violation.
Andrew Mitchell, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 7, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Michael Scott, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 8, charged with failure to appear.
Eric Bruner, 41, of Rochester, was booked Jan. 8, for a court hearing.
Janel Creech, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 8, charged with driving while suspended prior, OWI controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffery Choate, 37, of Elkhart, was arrested Jan. 8, charged with failure to appear.
Daniel Brown, 53, of Churubusco, was arrested Jan. 8, charged with violation of home detention.
Christopher Allen, 35, of Chicago, was arrested Jan. 9, charged with OWI, OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Dustin Biddle, 34, of LaPorte, was arrested Jan. 9, charged with driving while suspended.
Dylan Labrie, 21, of Kalamazoo, Mich., was arrested Jan. 9, charged with reckless driving.
Brian Weeks, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 9, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Brandon Kinsey, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 9, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Terrence Johnson, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested Jan. 10, charged with theft.
Darrel Toomey, 55, of Churubusco, was arrested Jan. 10, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.