WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Michael S. Sliter, 60, of Bremen, was arrested May 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Marty D. Collins, 25, of Warsaw, was arrested May 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and burglary.
Wil T. Bates, 51, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Stacy L. Baumgartner, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Brooke A. Bowie, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested May 6, charged with domestic battery.
John C. Jones, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested May 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
Alyssa B. Green, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested May 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Travis W. Ladd, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and burglary.
Jason S. Tice, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested May 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Christopher T. Saylor, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested May 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery.
Megan M. Bashop, 18, of Pierceton, was arrested May 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Alexander W. Dial, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested May 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Kole D. Forker, 19, of Albion, was arrested May 9 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with minor in consumption.
Ashley M. McClelland, 20, of Ligonier, was arrested May 9, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Timothy H. Branning, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested May 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash — attended vehicle, criminal mischief and driving while suspended prior.
Tristen S. Rollins, 23, of Churubusco, was arrested May 9, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Mychael D. Thompson, 37, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Kytenica C. Mitchell, 39, of McDonaugh, Ga., was arrested May 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
