WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Shane M. Miller, 47, of Churubusco, was arrested July 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI with .15 gram or greater
Seth A. Chandler, 20, of Pierceton, was arrested July 26, charged with failure to appear.
Christopher P. Carroll, 25, of South Whitley, was arrested July 27 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with domestic battery.
Shani K. Ruiz, of Miami, Fla., was arrested July 27 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Cole R. Fatchett, 29, of Warsaw, was arrested July 27, charged with failure to comply.
Noah McIntosh, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Ashley Grenier, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Wolfe, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested July 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, OWI and OWI per se.
Dakota Bucher, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested July 28, charged with invasion of privacy and failure to comply.
Trevonne Wardlow, 25, of South Bend, was arrested July 29 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Alexander Clowser, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Adam Frantz, 40, of South Whitley, was arrested July 29 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Misty Hughes, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested July 30 by the Indiana State Police, charged with contempt of court.
Shaun Kruse, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 30, charged with probation violation.
Isaac Cochran, 18, of North Manchester, was arrested July 31 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in consumption.
James Black, 55, of South Whitley, was arrested July 31 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Darla Long, 61, of South Whitley, was arrested July 31 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with theft.
Courtney Kincaid, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested July 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent and battery with death to a person under 14 years of age.
Megan Hartley, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested July 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jamie Ring, 51, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Sanyee Francis, 28, of Chesterton, was arrested Aug. 1, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit.
Anthony McClain, 29, of Larwill, was arrested Aug. 1, charged with domestic battery.
Adam C. Myers, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance.
Christina L. Hall, 46, of Ligonier, was arrested Aug. 1 by the Department of Natural Resources, charged with invasion of privacy.
Jorge A. F. Granados, 21, of Milford, was arrested Aug. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Benjamin K. Anderson, 32, was arrested Aug. 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
