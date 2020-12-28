WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Robert C. Lowe, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery to a minor under 14 years of age by a person over 18.
Matthew A. Osborne, 20, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 21 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear, criminal mischief, burglary and criminal trespass.
Derek B. Warrick, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 21 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery.
Timothy S. Patrick, 25, of South Bend, was arrested Dec. 21 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
Kentrell F. Taylor, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of hypodermic needles, identity deception, two counts of failure to appear, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Sovayda J. Vasquez, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent, dealing in methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Caleb S. Swanigan, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with dealing marijuana.
Patrick J. Schuchman, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for a body attachment (civil matter.)
Mikhail L. McDonough, 21, of Mentone, was arrested Dec. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of an altered handgun.
Charles W. Elkins, 39, of Granger, was arrested Dec. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Nathan W. Hollingsworth, 44, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 26 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Rudy R. Martinez, 18 of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance and OWI per se — controlled substance.
Luke L. Jackson, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 27 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
