WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Riley D. Benson, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 3, charged with contempt of court and probation violation.
Sean S. Evans, 19, of Indianapolis, was arrested Aug. 3, charged with OWI with .15 gram or greater.
Megan C. Partin, 29, of Waynedale, was arrested Aug. 4, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and marijuana.
Roger P.J. Church, 24, of Galien, Mich., was arrested Aug. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Erik D. Egolf, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and possession of a legend drug.
Christopher C. Foster, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Abbigail L. Curtis, 22, of Warsaw, was arrested Aug. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI neglect of a dependent and OWI controlled substance.
Michelle C. Calhoun, 49, of Denver, Colo., was arrested Aug. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Yogite D. Chattergoon, 19, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., was arrested Aug. 5 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Tyrik D. Jones, 22, of Dearborn, Mich., was arrested Aug. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Calvin H. Godwin, 46, of Patriot, was arrested Aug. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with simple battery.
Brandon C. Easterday, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, driving while suspended prior, OWI controlled substance and OWI second.
Tod M. Grabbe, 51, of Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Nigil S. Rhoades, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft and criminal mischief.
Jennifer L. Meinika, 45, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
John W. Reed, 36, of Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear, intimidation and criminal trespass.
Monique Y. Montgomery, 38, of Muskegon, Mich., was arrested Aug. 9 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Joseph T. Montgomery, 39, of Muskegon, Mich., was arrested Aug. 9 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI and possession of marijuana.
