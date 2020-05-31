WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Brian A. Meck, 53, of South Whitley, was arrested May 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Andrew P. Greer, 35, of Churubusco, was arrested May 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Ki D. Zukowsky, 43, of Elkhart, was arrested May 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with false informing.
David C. Bogner, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested May 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of battery to a police officer, three counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal trespass, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Riley W. Shankster, 20, of Claypool, was arrested May 18, charged with child molesting.
Solomon D. Barrera, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested May 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Alyssa A. Snook, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested May 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI per se, OWI and possession of marijuana.
Robert D. Wariner, 20, of Noblesville, was arrested May 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal mischief and three counts of neglect of a dependent.
Kevin A. Engebretson, 22, of Brainerd, Minn., was arrested May 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Logan L. Hamman, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with residential entry, theft and possession of marijuana.
Jacob R. Slain, 35, was arrested May 20, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Rachel N. Craig, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Skyler D. Thompson, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jayleen S. Mench, 18, of Bethlehem, Pa., was arrested May 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and OWI controlled substance.
Gary W. Morris, 64, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with criminal mischief.
Dawn L. Coleman, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21, charges unspecified.
Jenna A. Scott, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with violation of furlough.
Jeffery L. Brewer, 36, of Claypool, was arrested May 21, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Leah A. Viacara, 41, of Huntington, was arrested May 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with intimidation.
Connor W. Riemersma, 29, of Warsaw, was arrested May 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Amber L. Bennett, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested May 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Natalie J. Locke, 19, of Warsaw, was arrested May 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and OWI per se controlled substance.
Lukeus A. Morrow, 18, of Larwill, was arrested May 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal mischief and minor in consumption.
Austin W. Huffman, 27, of Kimmel, was arrested May 23 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, conversion and false informing.
Derick W. Sheets, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested May 23 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Mark D. Priest, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested May 23 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, battery to an officer and intimidation.
Trey A. Seban, 24, of Larwill, was arrested May 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Omar A. Abdikadir, 24, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested May 24 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving.
Benjamin T. Burnett, 29, of Battle Creek, Mich., was arrested May 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI with a passenger under 18 years of age and OWI per se.
Twanyae M. Johnson, 19, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested May 25, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while never licensed.
Alberto Bravo, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jorge J. Hernandez, 22, of Donna, Texas, was arrested May 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Michael D. Easterday, 53, of Huntington, was arrested May 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with failure to appear.
Kelly M. Jordan, 39, of North Webster, was arrested May 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with failure to appear.
Paul J. Gabbard, 34, of Warsaw, was arrested May 27, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Branden A. Meinika, 19, of North Manchester, was arrested May 27 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, minor in consumption and minor in possession of alcohol.
Brenden M. Faux, 19, of Angola, was arrested May 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Dwayne D. McGhee, 30, of Chicago, was arrested May 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and identity deception.
Alvin R. Hollis, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and trafficking with an inmate.
Cheryl L. Greyer, 21, of Chicago, was arrested May 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with identity deception.
Daniel J. Clark, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested May 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with probation violation.
Jason L. Boggs, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested May 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.
Skyler D. Thompson, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested May 29 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in consumption and domestic battery.
Billy J. Reffitt, Jr., of Columbia City, was arrested May 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI per se.
James L. Severit, 39, of Albion, was arrested May 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Misty D. Hughes, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested May 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with violation of home detention.
Woody Benoit, 23, of Bedford, Texas, was arrested May 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se controlled substance.
Damion D. Dubose, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Jerome R. Quinn, 32, of Churubusco, was arrested May 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor, interfering with reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement.
