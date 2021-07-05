WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Arthur Prater, 44, of Hudson, was arrested June 26, on a bond revocation order.
Travis King, 38, of Indiana, was arrested June 27, charged with harassment and two counts of invasion of privacy.
Shayla Slone, 24, of Ligonier, was arrested June 28, charged with theft.
Brandon Easterday, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested June 28, charged with probation violation.
Timothy Lawton, 25, of Albion, was arrested June 29, charged with probation violation.
Joshua Julian, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested June 29, charged with four counts of child molesting.
David Haskin, 39, of South Whitley, was arrested June 30, on a hold for another agency.
Cross Walker, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested June 30, charged with auto theft, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
Joshua Whitehead, 24, of Larwill, was arrested June 30, charged with criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a permit.
Darrel Toomey, 55, of Churubusco, was arrested June 30, charged with probation violation.
Aaron Johnson, 29, of Churubusco, was arrested July 1, for a court hearing.
Mindy Dellinger, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested July 3, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash and possession of paraphernalia.
Dale Stroud III, 27, of Roanoke, was arrested July 4, charged with operating while intoxicated per se and operating while intoxicated.
