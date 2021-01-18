WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Ross Reed, 35, was arrested Jan. 10, charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, auto theft, and theft.
Aaron Griggs, 46, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 11, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and counterfeiting.
Beau Williams, 30, of Sidney, was arrested Jan. 12, charged with being a habitual traffic violator.
Leyon Gilliam, 48, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 13, charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Billie Rogers, 45, of Warsaw, was arrested Jan. 14, charged with probation violation.
Jewel New, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 16, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Gammons, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 16, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and possession of methamphetamine.
Ralph Harshman, 22, of Churubusco, was arrested Jan. 16, charged with OWI per se and OWI endangering a person.
Chad Kruse, 46, of Fishers, was arrested Jan. 16, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Cross Walker, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 16, charged with invasion of privacy.
