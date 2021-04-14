WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Riley Debaillie, 29, of South Whitley, was arrested April 4, on a bond revocation order and charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of invasion of privacy.
Cassie McHenry, 41, of Huntington, was arrested April 5, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hash, possession of paraphernalia and false informing.
Christian Archbold, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested April 5 on a bond revocation order.
Adrian Bickel, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 5 on a bond revocation order.
Darius Mitchell, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 5, charged with failure to appear.
Ezekiel Watkins, 18, of Indianapolis, was arrested April 6, charged with intimidation and harassment.
Michael Clark, 59, of Indianapolis, was arrested April 6, charged with conversion.
Scott Talyor, 41, of South Whitley, was arrested April 7, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor, criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated – neglect of a dependant, operating while intoxicated per se and strangulation.
Dale Redman, 47, of South bend, was arrested April 7, charged with failure to appear.
Jose Lardizabel Martinez, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 8, charged with being a habitual traffic violator.
Ryan Hile, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested April 8, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated second, auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Rachel Craig, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested April 9, charged with probation violation.
Archibald McGlasson, 29, of Saint Clair Shores, Mich., was arrested April 9, charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.
Hunter Oftedahl, 19, of Aurora, Ill., was arrested April 9, charged with operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hash.
Connor Labelle, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 9, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Chase Miller, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested April 9, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Stanton Abernathy, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 9, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil or hash.
Darik Rogers, 30, of Churubusco, was arrested April 10 on a hold for another agency.
Darien Dixon, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 10, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance and driving while suspended.
