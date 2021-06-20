WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Tyler Riggin, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested June 13, charged with operating while intoxicated second, operating while intoxicated per se, driving while suspended prior and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Russell Rugg, 47, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 13, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Scott Dorrance, 40, of Pierceton, was arrested June 13, charged with being a habitual traffic violator.
Sebastian Abreu, 21, of Miramar, Fla., was arrested June 14, charged with reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Dwayne McGhee, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 14, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Jamie Voirol, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 15, charged with failure to appear.
Erica Davis, 27, of Indiana, was arrested June 15, charged with failure to appear.
Curtis Smith, 51, of Columbia City, was arrested June 15, charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash and possession of paraphernalia.
Isabella Johnson, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested June 15, charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash and possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Whitman, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 16, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash and possession of paraphernalia.
Shilo Wilkerson, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested June 16, charged with failure to comply.
Taylor Pettigrew, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested June 18, charged with operating while intoxicated with .15 GM or greater.
Marcus Sims, 22, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested June 19, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance and operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
Jared Ehlerding, 31, of Decatur, was arrested June 19, charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
