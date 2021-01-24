WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Shannon Kincaid, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 17, charged with domestic battery.
Simeon Dehart, 19, of Lima, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 18, charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated - controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Robert Miller, 54, of Warsaw, was arrested Jan. 18, charged with operating while intoxicated second, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving.
Tyeshia Depillars, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 18. Charges unavailable.
Bartholomew Manuilow, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 19, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Allen Clark, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 19, charged with criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, and probation violation.
Brad Jones, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 19, charged with operating while intoxicated - third or more.
Darryl Johnson, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 19, charged with failure to appear.
Cody Geise, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 20, charged with driving while suspended (A misdemeanor).
Dustin Heldenbrand, 38, of North Manchester, was arrested Jan. 20. Charges unavailable.
Austin Fairchild, 27, of Huntington, was booked Jan. 20, for a court hearing.
Etha Yoder, 33, of Pierceton, was arrested Jan. 20, charged with operating while intoxicated - controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua Craig, 47, of Warsaw, was arrested Jan. 20, charged with two counts of probation violation, violation of ignition interlock device, and violation of specialized driving privileges.
Evelyn Rector, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Kylen Hunter, 25, of South Bend, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of neglect of a dependent, and possession of methamphetamine.
Cody Eaves, 24, of Massillon, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit and dealing in Schedule 1, 2, or 3 controlled substance.
Deonte Oatis, 25, of Chicago, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with operating while intoxicated - controlled substance and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Wade Beck, 25, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Paul Bakle, 37, of Grover Hill, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with failure to appear.
Griffin Davis, 20, of Sidney, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with failure to appear.
Teonna Barber, 26, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 21, charged with operating while intoxicated - controlled substance and operating while intoxicated per se.
Ashley Mullins, 32, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 22, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Zachary Gay, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 22. Charges unavailable.
Ladonna Pressler, 55, of Churubusco, was arrested Jan. 22, charged with battery, simple, and invasion of privacy.
Barbara White, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 22, charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Christian Lacy, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 22, charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Sheryl Campbell, 54, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 23, charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and domestic battery.
Hunter Lefever, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 23, charged with operating while intoxicated - controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Teresa Enyeart, 53, of Salt Lake, Ind., was arrested Jan. 23, charged with operating while intoxicated - controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
