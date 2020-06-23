WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Ashley N. Diller, 33, of Churubusco, was arrested June 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with domestic battery.
Joshua L. Mault, 35, of Churubusco, was arrested June 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with domestic battery.
Daniel D. Parrett, 33, of Auburn, was arrested June 14, charged with failure to appear.
David A. Potter, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Brandon K. Williams, 39, of Chicago, was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Leondre T. Strange, 18, of Lynchburg, Va., was arrested June 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, dealing marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Diamonte C. Taylor, 18, of Leesburg, Va., was arrested June 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.
Montavius J. Wells, 22, of Madison Heights, Va., was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, identity deception, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.
Michelle A. Troye, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles.
Torri S. Calland, 26, of Milford, was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, salvia or a synthetic drug and paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Hardwick, 29, of Milford, was arrested June 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, salvia or a synthetic drug, paraphernalia and a legend drug.
Zachary W. Perkins, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jonathan M. Nixon, 40, of South Whitley, was arrested June 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Luther O. Lee, 31, of Churubusco, was arrested June 15 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with OWI third or more and OWI per se.
Robert R. Monroe, 46, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 16 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Raford L. Johnson, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Barbara A. Williams, 52, of Clearwater, Fla., was arrested June 16, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Damion M. Bowling, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested June 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Nicholas D. Rudkin, 27, of Albion, was arrested June 17 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Tiffany M. Lavi-Syndram, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana and false informing.
Joshua D. Gaunt, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 17 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with identity deception.
John P. Garwood, 40, of South Whitley, was arrested June 17 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Wayne E. Keener, 44, of Columbia City, was arrested June 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with failure to appear and theft.
Yvonka L. Gamble, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested June 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia and OWI controlled substance.
Karsen A. Rider, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested June 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI controlled substance.
Kyle S. Ousley, 27, of Pierceton, was arrested June 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior and failure to appear.
Skyler M. Mattingly, 29, of New Haven, was arrested June 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second and possession of marijuana.
Kristina N. Gensheimer, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested June 19, charged with probation violation.
Charles W. Elkins, 38, of Granger, was arrested June 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
April R. Wilcher, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested June 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Gary A. Draper, 55, of Columbia City, was arrested June 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
David W. Bowman, 27, of Bristol, was arrested June 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Matthew A. Taliaferro, 24, of Elkhart, was arrested June 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Miguel A. Hernandez, 27, of Plymouth, was arrested June 20, charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.
