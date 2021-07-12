WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Sean Baird, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested July 6, charged with invasion of privacy and false informing, and on a bond revocation order.
Jason Weber, 46, of Laotto, was arrested July 7, charged with possession of hypodermic needles.
Anthony McClain, 30, of Larwill, was arrested July 7, charged with domestic battery.
Kasey Grayless, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested July 7, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Nathan Healy, 36, of Garrett, was arrested July 7, charged with contempt of court.
Ashley O’Connor, 26, of Noblesville, was arrested July 7, charged with failure to appear.
Paul Gabbard, 35, of Pierceton, was arrested July 7, charged with failure to appear and on a bond revocation order.
Christine Walters, 47, of Larwill, was arrested July 8, charged with invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Alyssa Egner, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested July 9, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated endangering a person and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Mindy Dellinger, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested July 9, charged with disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Antonio Cuellar, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 9, charged with possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Muniz-Garcia, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 9, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Taylor Pettigrew, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested July 9, charged with operating while intoxicated with .15 GM or greater.
Jose Rodriguez, 20, of Chicago Heights, Ill., was arrested July 9, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se – controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Ryan Robbins, 44, of Columbia City, was arrested July 9, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash and possession of paraphernalia.
RJ Weaver, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 10, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating while never licensed.
Juan Zamarripa, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 10, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated per se and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Nathaniel Witte, 32, of Grabel, was arrested July 10, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit.
