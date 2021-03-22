WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jonathan Carpenter, 37, of Rochester, was arrested Feb. 28, charged with probation violation.
Tanner Tisher, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested March 1, charged with simple battery and operating while intoxicated.
Robert White, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 2, charged with dealing a controlled substance or representing to be controlled substance.
Eugene Childers, 72, of Columbia City, was arrested March 3, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Loretta Childers, 70, of Columbia City, was arrested March 3, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Jeremy Geiger, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested March 4, charged with probation violation.
Adrian Bickel, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 4, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Laura Koze, 26, of Ligonier, was arrested March 4, charged with dealing in methamphetamine.
Terrance Wyre, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 5, charged with failure to appear.
Ralph Mullins, 53, of Pierceton, was arrested March 5, for a court hearing.
David Jacobs, 31, of Ligonier, was arrested March 5, for a court hearing.
Troy Gill, 44, of Decatur, was arrested March 5, charged with probation violation.
Kelsee Groce, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested March 5, charged with probation violation.
Dekiya Mitchell, 19, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested March 6, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Deondre Bonaparte, 19, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested March 7, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se – controlled substance.
Malik Dawson, 23, of Hammond, was arrested March 7, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se, identity deception, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Kaitlyn McCloughan, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested March 7, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated per se, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Dezmone Burton, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 7, charged with driving while suspended – prior, battery causing bodily injury and battery - serious bodily injury.
Christian Carnegie, 20, of Larwill, was arrested March 8, charged with dealing cocaine or narcotic.
Michael Whitaker, 37, of Warsaw, was arrested March 8, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Christopher Brandt, 45, of Joliet, Ill., was arrested March 8, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se – controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Victoria Barker, 27, of Avilla, was arrested March 10, charged with operating while intoxicated second and operating while intoxicated per se.
David Tharp, 51, of Plymouth, was arrested March 10, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance – neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Brooke Hays, 22, of Churubusco, was arrested March 10, charged with probation violation.
Harley Robbins, 29, of Knox, was arrested March 11, for a court hearing.
Sanyee Francis, 28, of Chesterton, was arrested March 11, charged with failure to appear.
Amy Smith, 40, of North Manchester, was arrested March 11, charged with two counts of battery with bodily waste, intimidation, and disorderly conduct.
Jace Martz, 22, of Indiana, was arrested March 12, charged with failure to return to lawful detention and dealing cocaine or narcotic.
Quentin Washington, 43, of Marion, was arrested March 12, on a bond revocation order and for a court hearing.
Desiree Winters, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 12, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Verlet Catledge, 36, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested March 12, charged with operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Kory Schnitz, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested March 12, charged with criminal confinement, battery (domestic), and battery causing bodily injury.
Eduardo Hernandez Trejo, 21, of Edinburgh, Texas, was arrested March 13, charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and operating while never licensed.
Juan Juarez, 47, of Charlotte, N.C., was arrested March 13, on a hold for another agency.
Vanessa Cramar, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested March 13, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Billy Mitchell, 64, of Nappanee, was arrested March 13, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se.
Calvin O’Neal, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested March 13, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se, driving while suspended prior, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Zachary Jester, 26, of Elkhart, was arrested March 13, charged with failure to appear.
Christian Estrada-Secaida, 23, of Allison, Ill., was arrested March 14, charged with operating while never licensed.
John Garwood, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested March 15, charged with two counts of simple battery and criminal mischief.
Montavius Wells, 23, of Madison Heights, Va., was arrested March 15, charged with failure to appear.
Ashley Bergman, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested March 15, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of controlled substance, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jamarius Mitchell, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 17, charged with probation violation.
William Reed, 61, of Marion, was arrested March 17 on a bond revocation order.
Roderick Calhoun, 45, of Indianapolis, was arrested March 17, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Sampson Barnes, 40, of North Liberty, was arrested March 17, charged with probation violation.
Joy Miller, 47, of Syracuse, was arrested March 17, charged with failure to comply.
Robert Cody, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested March 18, charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Eric Hancz, 36, of New Carlisle, was arrested March 19, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Elon Rowe, 36, of Kendalville, was arrested March 19, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Jesse Shockney, 35, of Muncie, was arrested March 19, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated – controlled substance.
Olivia Brown, 18, of Columbia City, was arrested March 19, charged with probation violation.
Joseph Harris, 30, of South Bend, was arrested March 19 on a bond revocation order.
Justin Martin, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested March 19, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated with .15 GM or greater.
Marcus Fulk, 30, of Churubusco, was arrested March 19, charges not listed.
Rafael Cruz, 28, of Pleasant Lake, was arrested March 19, charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dakota Coats, 23, of Defiance, Ohio, was arrested March 20, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se – controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Anntourean Jones-Lytle, 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested March 20, charged with operating while intoxicated per se – controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.