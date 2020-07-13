WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jada R. White, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested June 28 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior and operating while never licensed.
Ian M. Gibson, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 29 on unspecified charges.
Derek M. Grim, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested June 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jerome K. Davis, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs and possession of a narcotic drug.
Erik D. Egolf, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested June 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.
Derek J. Flenner, 27, of Mentone, was arrested June 30 for a body attachment (civil matter.)
Rachel E. Reaser, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested July 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jose R. Martinez Ballesteros, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 1, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Haylie V. Rethlake, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested July 1, charged with violation of home detention.
William E. Marley, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested July 1, charged with two counts of violation of home detention.
Tristen S. Rollins, 23, of Churubusco, was arrested July 1, charged with failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia and violation of pretrial services.
Benjamin A. Sery, 18, of North Manchester, was arrested July 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Davionte E. Loving, 19, of Matteson, Ill., was arrested July 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Davin E. Lawrence, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested July 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended prior.
Seth J. Freeman, 38, of Wyoming, Mich., was arrested July 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Rafael A. Cruz, 27, of Auburn, was arrested July 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Rebecca M. Kaster, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested July 4 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, OWI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and marijuana.
Brandon M. Bergman, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested July 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Nicholas J. Lytle, 25, of Toledo, was arrested July 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Mark A. McCloud, 69, of Leesburg, was arrested July 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Thomas V. Aventino, 30, of Canton, Ohio, was arrested July 5 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with false informing.
Tanner W. Tisher, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested July 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and battery with a deadly weapon.
Dakota R. Frain, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested July 5, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
Brandon W. Pankop, 18, of Corona, was arrested July 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Dilraj S. Maan, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested July 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Christopher A. Chambless, 46, of Churubusco, was arrested July 5 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Danita J. Marshall, 51, of Columbia City, was arrested July 6, charged with failure to appear.
Benjamin K. Vanvynckt, 37, of Lakeville, was arrested July 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Befort Fazliu, 29, of Chicago, was arrested July 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Josh E. Pence, 48, was arrested July 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Tondalaya Black, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Rebecca A. Johnson, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested July 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Linda A. Alvarez, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
John M. Shaw, 53, of Hamilton, was arrested July 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Marvin L. Dillahunt, 55, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of cocaine.
Jeremiah D. Williams, 43, of Warsaw, was arrested July 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, hypodermic needles, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Daven P. Gasaway, 23, of Warsaw, was arrested July 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, theft, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Shaherah L. Gaines, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 9, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Saul Hernandez-Garcia, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Ryan L. Goodman, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a permit.
Damion D. Dubose, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Henry A. Pacheco, 28, of Elkhart, was arrested July 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, OWI second and driving while suspended prior.
Mohamad N. Jatala, 29, of Osceola, was arrested July 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of OWI causing bodily injury.
Kari A. Omundsen, 28, of South Bend, was arrested July 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
David J. Lambert, 45, of Pierceton, was arrested June 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person.
Alexander O. Phillips, 18, of Churubusco, was arrested July 10 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with theft.
Latrayel M. Brown-Finnie, 23, of Granger, was arrested July 11 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, operating while never licensed and possession of marijuana.
Taylor J. Pettigrew, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested July 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery.
Richard C. Ratliff, 41, of Ligonier, was arrested July 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with check deception.
Kami L. Minier, 43, of Columbia City, was arrested July 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.