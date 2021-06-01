WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Luke Plank, 41, of Silver Lake, was arrested May 9, charged with probation violation.
Kendra Rodriguez, 28, of North Webster, was arrested May 10, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Morgan Shepherd, 26, of Warsaw, was arrested May 10, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jose Moyotl, 18, of Winona Lake, was arrested May 10, charged with failure to appear.
George Diller, 34, of Churubusco, was arrested May 10, charged with intimidation, battery to officer, resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Michael Wilcoxson, 53, of Columbia City, was arrested May 10, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and on a bond revocation order.
Ross Reed, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested May 11, charged with four counts of probation violation.
Calvin O’Neal, 53, of Columbia City, was arrested May 11, on a bond revocation order.
Edwin Cardenas, 45, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested May 11, charged with failure to appear.
Steven McDaniel, 43, of Indianapolis, was arrested May 11, charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
Alexis Grier, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 12, charged with operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Roberto Mantilla Bohorquez, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 12, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Anthony Omelian, 34, of Churubusco, was arrested May 12, charged with battery (domestic), intimidation, battery causing bodily injury, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and on a bond revocation order.
Robert Jenkins, 47, of Columbia City, was arrested May 12, charged with violation of pretrial services and failure to register as a sex offender.
Simon Nderito, 27, of South Bend, was arrested May 12, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
Alex Lattimore, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 13, for a court hearing.
Amber Fulford, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested May 14, charged with resisting law enforcement.
Octavia McGhee, 33, of Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested May 14, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Raven Williams, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 15, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, possession of cocaine and being a habitual traffic violator.
Nicole Sweet, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested May 15, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Jacob Suber, 25, of Warsaw, was arrested May 16, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles and driving while suspended prior.
Gavin Ulshafer, 22, of Liberty Mills, was arrested May 16, charged with probation violation.
Tyler Scheiber, 33, of South Whitley, was arrested May 16, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se.
Torin Myers, 25, of Warsaw, was arrested May 16, charges unknown.
Laymon Shepherd, 44, of Columbia City, was arrested May 17, charged with theft.
Brandy Shepherd, 49, of Columbia City, was arrested May 17, charged with theft.
Cassandra King, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested May 17, on a bond revocation order and charged with violation of pretrial services, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Derek Warrick, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested May 17, charged with battery (domestic).
Bon Wallace, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested May 17, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, being a habitual traffic violator, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated third or more.
David Potter, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested May 19, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Tristan Young, 38, of Larwill, was arrested May 19, charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Wheeler, 39, of South Whitley, was arrested May 20, charged with four counts of fraud and one count of theft.
Cody Geise, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Rebeca Manns, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 20, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance.
Ashlyn Weber, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 20, charged with operating while intoxicated second, operating while intoxicated per se and possession of paraphernalia.
Neil Wilhem, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20, charged with probation violation.
Shayla Slone, 24, of Ligonier, was arrested May 20, charged with theft.
Clarence Shearer, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 20, for a court hearing.
Austin Letourneau, 27, of South Whitley, was arrested May 20, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
Amy Streets, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20, charged with operating while intoxicated – neglect of dependent and operating while intoxicated per se.
Russell Gagnon, 56, of Columbia City, was arrested May 20, charged with 2 counts of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography.
Byron Kaufman, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21, charged with probation violation, burglary, invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness, driving while suspended prior and on a bond revocation order.
Heather Reid, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21, charged with violation of home detention.
Draven Reith, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested May 21, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Bonnie Smith, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Garrison Knight, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested May 21, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Shane Fletcher, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested May 22, charged with battery in the presence of a minor (domestic) and intimidation.
Kyle Styron, 32, of South Whitley, was arrested May 23, charged with invasion of privacy and on a bond revocation order.
Jamie Parcher, 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested May 23, charged with probation violation.
Lakia Via, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 24, on a bond revocation order.
Jeremy Bogner, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested May 24, charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.
Joshua Merrill, 34, of Garrett, was arrested May 25, charged with intimidation, battery causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
James Layman, 53, of Columbia City, was arrested May 26, charged with operating while intoxicated second.
Eric Rust, 43, of Columbia City, was arrested May 26, charged with failure to appear.
Chad Kruse, 47, of Fishers, was arrested May 26, charged with operating while intoxicated with .15 GM or greater.
Joseph Kilgore, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested May 27, charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Dayshanique Sanders, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested May 28, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Ethan Craig, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested May 28, charged with theft.
Seth Chandler, 20, of Pierceton, was arrested May 28, charged with failure to appear and driving while suspended prior.
Bradley Wine, 37, of North Webster, was arrested May 29, charged with operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se – controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, possession of paraphernalia and violation of specialized driving privileges.
