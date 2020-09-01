WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Warren C. Johnson, 54, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 23 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Patrick J. Shuchman, 22, of South Whitley, was arrested Aug. 23 by the CCPD, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Guirgen R. Mejia-Garcia, 19, of Queens, N.Y., was arrested Aug. 25 by the CCPD, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Chase R. Miller, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 25 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Michael M. Phillips, 37, of Hammond, was arrested Aug. 25 by the WCSD, charged with synthetic identity deception.
Isaiah A. Neer, 37, of Pierceton, was arrested Aug. 25 by the WCSD, charged with probation violation.
Jared M. Borkholder, 34, of Shipshewana, was arrested Aug. 26 by the WCSD, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.
Devon R. Obanner, 20, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 26 by the CCPD, charged with possession of marijuana and a handgun without a permit.
Jamal D. Edwards, 37, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 26 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Roderick L. Calhoun, 44, of Indianapolis, was arrested Aug. 26 by the WCSD, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Tia L. Meyers, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 26 by the WCSD, charged with failure to appear.
Jacob M. Hardesty, 33, of Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 27, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Justin M. Schoenhals, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 27 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Jeremiah S. Johnson, 19, of South Bend, was arrested Aug. 27 by the WCSD, charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and altering of a handgun identifying marks.
Caleb M. Crousore, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 28 by the WCSD, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Deronte M. Jackson, 22, of Opelousas, La., was arrested Aug. 28 by the WCSD, charged with possession of marijuana.
Anthony D. Jackson, 39, of Huston, Tx., was arrested Aug. 28, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
David W. Kumfer, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 29, charged with OWI, OWI per se and driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Teyanna R. Harris, 28 of Sauk Village, Ill., was arrested Aug. 29, charged with OWI second, OWI per se and resisting law enforcement.
Thomas A. See, 33, of Leesburg, was arrested Aug. 29, charged with probation violation.
