WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Connor J. Labelle, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 30 by the Indiana State Police, charged with minor in consumption, reckless driving and OWI.
Deena M. Corbin, 44, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Shae M. Manges, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 30 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependent and OWI per se.
Sharon A. Lodholtz, 29, of South Bend, was arrested Aug. 30, charged with theft and auto theft.
Maurice L. Cross Jr., 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 31, charged with reckless driving and possession of a narcotic drug.
Devon R. Obanner, 21, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 31, charged with possession of marijuana.
Joshua Craig, 46, of Warsaw, was arrested Aug. 31, charged with violation of home detention.
John R. Medley, 55, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, public intoxication, residential entry, battery to an officer, intimidation and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Heather R. Brown, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 1, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Bianca G. Bermudez, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 1 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with theft.
David J. Hedrick, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 1 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with theft.
Victoria J. Caruth, 23, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 2, charged with possession of marijuana.
Shayla L. Davis, 26, of Benton Harbor, Mich., was arrested Sept. 2, charged with possession of marijuana.
James M. Layman, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Heather R. Reid, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Eric A. Fulk, 41, of South Whitley, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with three counts of child molesting.
Brendan J. Miazgowicz, 19, of Churubusco, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI with .15 gram or greater and minor in consumption.
Clinton L. Tustison, 44, of Arcola, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Jennifer R. Fryback, 47, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior and possession of marijuana.
William M. Neely Jr., 33, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Brock W. Nagel, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Mary K. Stephens, 45, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se — controlled substance, violation of specialized driving privileges, theft, possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and methamphetamine.
George C. Diller, 33, of Churubusco, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, intimidation and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Spencer A. Shoemaker, 25, of Fishers, was arrested Sept. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Donald J. A. Parsons, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery and kidnapping.
Skyler D. Thompson, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
Michael D. Conley, 39, of Marion, Ohio, was arrested Sept. 15 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Danniel N. Colgan, 40, of Albion, was arrested Sept. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI per se — controlled substance, OWI endangering a person, possession of paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
Paige N. Magley, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, OWI — neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance.
