WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Paul T. Rice, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to register as a sex/violent offender.
Mary M. J. Finney, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Allen W. Clark, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Robert D. Jenkins, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.
Michael N. Jacobs, 43, of Elkhart, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Kyle M. Crull, 30, of Monterey, was arrested Aug. 12, charged with theft, driving while suspended misdemeanor and false informing.
Richard L. Fippen Jr., 56, of South Bend, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Miracle G. C. Rucker, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Christian T. Robinson, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Christopher A. Padgett, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance and failure to appear.
Tamela S. Knotts, 49, of Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 12, charged with violation of home detention.
Roberto Mantilla-Bohorquez, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
Paris L. P. Perkins, 23, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI per se and OWI neglect of a dependant.
Carrie E. Randall, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with deception and false informing.
Jennifer R. Stroupe, 46, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Lionel Sanders, 66, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft.
Zane R. Stewart, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Todd M. Magginnis, 56, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Kyle B. Magginnis, 30, of Rochester, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Adam C. Myers, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Diop Rassoul, 30, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested Aug. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Dakota M. Ray, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Gilbert W. Pavlovsky, 18, of Elkhart, was arrested Aug. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Brian P. Cox, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Christian S. Lacy, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI with a passenger under 18 years of age and possession of paraphernalia.
Jonevas Rhone Jr., 28, of Urbana, Ill., was arrested Aug. 16 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
Jaren T. Ott, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Blaike M. Smith, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Elbert Rayford, 56, of Bloomington, Ill., was arrested Aug. 16 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash — attended vehicle.
Stephen C. Gamez, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 17, charged with failure to appear.
Eddie R. Harrison Jr., 58, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 17, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Brandon S. Penman, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 18, charged with probation violation.
Edgar A. S. Tapia, 45, of Romeoville, Ill., was arrested Aug. 18 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Donte A. Guerrero, 19, of Joliet, Ill., was arrested Aug. 18 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Joanna Guerrero, 36, of Joliet, Ill., was arrested Aug. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependant.
Dalton T. Barrett, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Racheal L. Ramsey, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Arturo A. Ortiz, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Brandon L. Kistler, 37, of Warsaw, was arrested Aug. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jarod P. Hanson, 44, of Roanoke, was arrested Aug. 19, charged with OWI, criminal mischief, and three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Erika E. Ebay, 42, of Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 19, charged with probation violation.
Brittney E. Clark, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Gina M. Holliday, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Michael A. Beasley, 57, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 20 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana, OWI controlled substance and OWI per se.
Nathan R. LaFountain, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Michael D. Zimmerman, 59, was arrested Aug. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Bryan L. Martin, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI causing bodily injury.
Christopher M. Stevens, 25, of North Webster, was arrested Aug. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Alec J. Gregory, 25, of Warsaw, was arrested Aug. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Anthony S. Kinney, 51, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of domestic battery.
Spencer D. Howard, 19, of Northridge, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 23 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Tori M. Cross, 18, of Kettering, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 23 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Harvey J. Johnson, 27, of Crestwood, Ill., was arrested Aug. 23 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.
