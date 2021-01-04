WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Erica Ortiz, 28, of Wabash, was arrested Dec. 29, 2020, by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Sheldon Straessle, 21, of Roanoke, was arrested Dec. 28, 2020, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Amber Barr, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 29, 2020, by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Darius Mitchell, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 30, 2020, by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Day, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 30, 2020, by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Billy Horn, 60, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 31, 2020, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Parker Shelton, 50, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI per se and driving while suspended.
Joshua Bursey, 36, of LaOtto, was arrested Jan. 1, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Amy Ballinger, 50, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 1, charged with simple battery and residential entry.
Cody Heltzel, 22, of Milford, was arrested Jan. 1, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Joel Dornick, 51, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 2, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit.
