WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Robert J. Driver, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 14 by the WCSD, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Dayshanique L. Sanders, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 14 by the WCSD, charged with failure to appear.
Pamela D. Rollins, 31, of South Whitley, was arrested Dec. 14 by the WCSD, charged with domestic battery.
Courtney L. Fike, 37, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 14 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Lavette T. Nelson, 55, of Muncie, was arrested Dec. 15 by the WCSD, charged with check deception.
Andrew J. Eisaman, 43, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 15 by the CCPD, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se — controlled substance.
Alvin R. Hollis, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 15 by the WCSD, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Alexander O. Phillips, 18, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 15 by the WCSD, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Christopher A. Fuller, 48, of Warsaw, was arrested Dec. 15 by the CCPD, charged with invasion of privacy.
Seth L. Cummins, 41, of Warsaw, was arrested Dec. 16 by the WCSD, charged with dealing in methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug and marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Derrick L. Maley, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 17 by the WCSD, charged with failure to appear.
Michael G. Harshbarger, 61, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 17 by the CCPD, charged with criminal trespass.
Joshua M. White, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 18 by the CCPD, charged with OWI, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.
Andrew J. Trudell, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 18 by the WCSD, charged with domestic battery.
Ryan J. Moore, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 18 by the CCPD, charged with OWI, OWI per se and possession of paraphernalia.
