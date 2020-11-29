WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Tanner W. Tisher, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Alexander R. Turner, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Robert D. Jenkins, 46, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services and failure to register as a sex offender.
Maurice L. Cross Jr., 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Mariah C. Coffelt, 29, of South Whitley, was arrested Nov. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with three counts of neglect of a dependent.
Martin R. Folan, 51, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 24 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI per se — controlled substance and OWI — controlled substance.
Miles D. Waters, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with battery to a minor under 14.
Tristan J. Evans, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
David F. White, 60, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, OWI per se and huffing.
Christopher Lyons, 26, of Gary, was arrested Nov. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se — controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Theodore M. McGhee, 21, of Merrillville, was arrested Nov. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Zackery D. Fry, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Alexis A. Ertel, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 27 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Zachariah C. Darling, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 27 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance and OWI per se — controlled substance.
Lashonda R. Blade, 30, of South Bend, was arrested Nov. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a handgun without a permit.
Matthew W. Dial, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, driving while suspended prior and minor in consumption.
Justin L. Martin, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Travis N. Sorensen, 32, of Warsaw, was arrested Nov. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Kody L. Slusher, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 28 by the Indiana State Police, charged with reckless driving.
Marcus B. Sims Jr., 22, of Chicago, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Valencia A. Hearon, 18, of Chicago, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Christian J. Allison, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol.
