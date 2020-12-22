ALBION — A South Whitley woman’s frustration over a child custody situation led to serious felony charges last week in Noble County.
Amanda G. Fulk, 40, of the 10000 block of South C.R. 350W, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police.
At an initial court appearance held Thursday afternoon in Noble Superior Court I, Fulk was officially charged by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with burglary (attempt), a Level 2 felony; burglary (attempt) a Level 4 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fulk was appointed a public defender. Judge Robert Kirsch ordered Fulk held on $10,000 bond.
Fulk’s next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
According to jail records, Fulk was apprehended in the 5100 block of East C.R. 300S by Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alex Vice.
Court documents filed in the case allege Fulk went to a residence near LaOtto for a child custody exchange with the child’s father.
Once there, Fulk allegedly got into a physical altercation with current girlfriend of the child’s father. The father came outside and broke up the fight, and retreated inside with the child and the current girlfriend.
At that point, court documents allege, Fulk broke out the front left corner, ground level window of the house. She got her arm and leg inside the window and the father attempted to push her back out.
While she was attempting to climb through the window she had broken, Fulk “pointed a small black handgun at (the father) and stated ‘give me our daughter, or I’ll shoot you,’” according to court documents.
Fulk allegedly admitted to grabbing the girlfriend by her hair and pulled her down on the ground. She allegedly told investigators she was just frustrated that the father would not meet with her.
Fulk denied possessing a gun.
