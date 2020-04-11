COLUMBIA CITY — The Board of the Community Foundation of Whitley County created a $100,000 Disaster Relief Fund to channel needed resources to the immediate response and recovery needs of vital non-profit organizations and government entities working with our most vulnerable citizens.
This aid is provided by the process of "rapid response grant making." The main purpose in activating emergency grant making is to quickly and efficiently support the emerging needs of organizations that deal with food access, homelessness and medical services, and have proven records of exemplary service to their clients.
As of press time, three rapid response grants have been given out. The first grant was to the The Impact Center, a food pantry in downtown Columbia City. With food being such an immediate need for so many, the shelves at the facility soon became bare. The funds allowed the staff to replenish supplies of many of the most needed food and homemaking items.
The second grant went to Mission 25, an organization that addresses many needs in the community, from homelessness to assistance with the rebuilding of lives following addiction and/or incarceration. With many out of work, all of these needs are amplified and calls for help cannot go unheard.
A third grant went to A Hope Center of Columbia City to increase its supply of infant formula and diapers.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the fund, which makes these grants possible, can visit the Foundation's website for more information. All donations are tax-deductible and will be greatly appreciated by many in the Whitley County community.
