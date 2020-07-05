COLUMBIA CITY — A scholarship has been created in honor of a Whitley County Sheriff's Department K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.
The K-9 Cas Memorial Scholarship will go to one senior attending any Whitley County school who plans to continue their education in the criminal justice field.
Cas was killed in the line of duty by vehicular assault on July 10, 2019.
The Sheriff's Department and Running Around Screen Printing have teamed up in the fundraising effort. The public will have the opportunity to purchase apparel to support the scholarship. The dollar amount of the scholarship is unclear at this time.
Visit runningaroundscreenprinting.com or the Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook page for the design and ordering information.
"Thank you for your continued support," a news release from Sheriff Marc Gatton read.
