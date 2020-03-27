LIGONIER — A second test for coronavirus came back positive in Noble County, this time out west.
In a press release Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the person infected had been hospitalized at Parkview Noble Hospital since Tuesday.
It also stated the victim of coronavirus is a bus driver and “food director” at West Noble School Corporation.
The release urges people to follow Gov. Holcomb’s stay at home order, and it offered a list of precautions to take to prevent getting COVID-19.
These include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- When you are sick, stay home from work, school or social engagements and respectfully ask others to do the same.
- Perhaps eliminate handshaking or other personal contact as forms of greeting, as disease pathogens are commonly carried on hands. Certainly, avoid kissing.
- Masks are NOT usually recommended to prevent infection. The current coronavirus outbreak has caused a shortage of such masks in many areas. In most cases, wearing some type of surgical or dust mask will not really prevent infection.
- If you become ill, contact your healthcare provider for advice rather than going to an office or urgent care center. Be prepared to stay home until you have recovered and symptom-free for at least 72 hours or at least 7 days since symptoms started, whichever is longer. You also need to be symptom/fever free for 72 hours without the use of any fever reducing medication
- However, if you are having trouble breathing, call 911 for assistance so healthcare providers can come to you wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
