AUBURN — A new outdoor amphitheater will emphasize the lake at Lakewood Park Baptist Church south of Auburn.
The theater bowl with seating for 500 people slopes down to the shore of the 22-acre lake on the church campus off C.R. 29 south of Auburn.
Senior Pastor James Pettit says the outdoor feature has been a goal since he arrived four years ago.
“I really wanted to see how we could use our lake, especially, to do ministry — to invite people to understand who Jesus is,” Pettit said.
The church will employ the amphitheater as a place for services, concerts, weddings and baptisms, he said.
The new feature will be “a venue to connect with people — and ultimately connect people to Jesus Christ. I can see in our summertimes doing a lot of our services out here,” Pettit said.
Plans call for reaching beyond the congregation.
“A lot like the James Plaza in downtown Auburn, I see this as a community spot, as well,” Pettit said. “I want to make DeKalb County, northeast Indiana — I want to use this property to make it a better place to be.”
Pettit envisions July 4 firework shows and Christmas tree lighting ceremonies with bonfires and cocoa as potential community events.
Construction of the amphitheater started about four weeks ago. Pettit expects it to be ready for use in mid-July.
Tim Voss, a teacher at Lakewood Park Christian School on the church campus, also operates a landscaping service. He oversaw construction of the amphitheater with help from current and former students.
The crew moved 6,000 tons of soil to sculpt a sloping bowl and a hillside above it, while protecting trees and a natural look as much as possible.
Eight semi trucks hauled one-ton boulders of Indiana limestone from Bloomington to form seats for the bowl. Seating also will be available on blankets or chairs on the hillside.
Just to the east of the amphitheater, limestone boulders ring a new fire pit with seating for 50.
Pettit also is making plans for developing the rest of the 180-acre church campus with additions to the building and possibly a future partner ministry such as a health clinic.
“It’s all been given to us. It belongs to the Lord, and we want to use it for His glory,” Pettit said. “We’re building this for the good of Auburn and DeKalb County, so we’re excited about that.”
