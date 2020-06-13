ANGOLA — It wasn’t an easy decision to make for Angola Parks and Recreation staff or the park board, but the 2020 summer recreation program officially was canceled Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting of the park board, only the June sessions had been canceled.
“The COVID-19 task force hasn’t officially made a decision on July or August summer recreation, but let’s be honest they will probably cancel,” said Parks Events and Marketing Coordinator Nina Burlingame. “We wanted to update you guys.”
The park board agreed to cancel the program completely for 2020, with the hopes that it can return and be bigger and better in 2021.
Burlingame said they are absolutely heartbroken about having to cancel the program, but with guidelines that have to be followed even as the state reopens because of the virus, summer rec wouldn’t have looked the same as years past if it did happen.
“It won’t be fun for the kids, won’t be the same as years past,” she said. “All the guidelines for a summer program I don’t feel are feasible.”
She had looked into doing something like a camp in a box that families could pick up but it was going to get expensive to try and make happen.
Park Superintendent Matt Hanna said had the program continued, staffing could have been an issue.
“We’ve had to tell our summer rec staff we don’t know if it will happen this year,” he said. “We told them if you need to seek other employment, we get it.”
Hanna said the June programming being canceled came early in part because the task force knew social distancing with children probably wouldn’t work out well.
“I don’t know if anything will have changed in July or August,” he said. “We’re still not going to have social distancing between kids, but you also hate to take away something they look forward to every year.”
Board President Jake Wahlig, who was vocal about postponing or canceling programming for the safety of all involved, said his take would be to cancel for the year.
Other board members, including Suzy Adams and Betty Selman, both echoed similar thoughts, fearing that children won’t abide by social distancing and that the virus could resurge, especially with many people being asymptomatic carriers.
“We know we will get backlash since Hamilton is doing their summer rec program,” Burlingame said. “Summer rec is my passion, but my personal opinion is no because of all we would have to do with the guidelines.”
Other counties that Burlingame has talked to that are still doing a summer program are limiting attendance to 25 children, or five per each adult.
At a high in 2019, the Angola program saw 113 children in a single day of programming.
“I do think it will hurt attendance in the future, at least affect it some,” Hanna said. “But it didn’t take Nina long to build the program back up and I think most people will understand.”
Wahlig said she hopes people will be understanding.
“We can do a grand reopening program reboot next year,” said board member Scott Poor. “Make it even better.”
For more on the Angola Parks, follow @angolaparksandrec on Facebook or on the city website, angolain.org.
