ANGOLA — All lives do matter, say local protesters, noting that is precisely the reason they are trying to keep a national topic at the forefront of local conversation.
Black Lives Matter is a movement meant to spotlight racism in the United States. The statement Black Lives Matter does not mean that black lives are being put before white lives, it means that white people should not be able to claim superiority over black people, or other races.
“When I hear ‘all lives matter’ being shouted I respond, ‘I agree, that’s why I’m here,’” said Allie Ryan of Hamilton, who has been a regular sign holder on Soldiers’ Monument in downtown Angola.
“This movement for me started with trying to begin to come to terms with the ways in which I have been complicit to the systems of racism in our culture. These problems in society are thought of as ‘Black issues’ or ‘brown issues’ and flatly ignored by most white people,” said Ryan, “when in actuality it is our apathy and the ‘benefits’ we receive by living in a culture where ‘white’ is the standard that does a lot to perpetuate the inequalities.”
Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Michael Zimmerman of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, says the organization’s web site at blacklivesmatter.com. Martin, a Black teen, was killed Feb. 26, 2012, by Zimmerman, coordinator of his community’s neighborhood watch.
“Black Lives Matter Foundation Inc. is a global organization in the U.S., U.K. and Canada whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes,” says the web site.
All Lives Matter is a slogan that has come to be associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, says Wikipedia. In social media commentary, All Lives Matter resonates heavily with strong support for law enforcement.
Haley Reed of Angola said she believes law enforcement is a central issue in Black Lives Matter, which has surged throughout the nation following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota during an arrest for suspected theft. All four of the officers involved in the arrest have been charged in connection with Floyd’s murder.
“We should hold them to a higher standard,” said Reed, a Trine University electrical engineering graduate who assisted in the Bernie Sanders campaign in 2015-16.
While many are relating the continued protests on Public Square to a liberal political push, Reed said it goes beyond the Red vs. Blue division in the United States.
She defined the local participants as a “loose group of concerned citizens.” They communicate through a Facebook group and are planning a public event for the near future. No details or date for that event have been set.
Over the past month, people of all ages have taken time out of their days to hold signs on the traffic circle.
“I’ve tried to make my signs inviting,” said Reed. They have said things like “Join us.” And, some people have.
Others have shouted hateful curses.
“People yell ‘white power,’” said Reed.
“In the short time I stood on the mound holding a sign that implied simply ‘Black Lives Matter,’ I heard the worst of racial slurs and ‘heil Hitler’ was screamed at us from members in our community,” said Ryan. “We cannot pretend that racism does not live on in our community and doesn’t shape so much of how we view the world.”
Reed said she will continue to visibly stand for what she believes in. A history and progressive media buff, Reed is an Indiana native who grew up in Pendleton. She said Americans have been inundated by propaganda for decades.
“Nothing’s really changed since the ’60s,” she said. “We’re just hiding it better.”
Ryan said she wants to be part of keeping the national discussion about racial inequality going on in her own community “because it is the one in which my daughter is growing.”
“Angola is one of the countless primarily white communities across our country where I believe these conversations need to be happening,” she said.
