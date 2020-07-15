AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater is sponsoring a revival of the Garden Walk on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
In addition to the daytime viewing, there will a Sunset Garden Party that evening from 8-10 p.m.
The Garden Walk will visit six private gardens and one public garden, all sponsored by the Garden Gate Nursery.
Garden Walk Tickets are priced a $5 in advance and $6 on the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased now at Carbaugh Jewelers, Lyn-Maree’s and Littlejohn Auctions, all in downtown Auburn.
The six private gardens are at the Auburn homes of:
• Craig and Jean Wehr, 106 Gates Cove sponsored by Lynn-Maree’s. In June of this year, their garden was the site of their oldest daughter’s wedding.
• Andrew and Michelle Fox, 1023 North Main St., sponsored by HealthMarkets Insurance Group. Previously on the walk with their last home, the Foxes have restored this home and garden to its heyday splendor.
• Kent and Shelley Johnson, 216 East 17th St., sponsored by Summers Lawnscape Maintenance. The Garden Walk founders are opening their gardens to view.
• Mark and Lori Shanyfelt, 702 Old Brick Road, sponsored by the Auburn Garden Club. “This is the perfect blend of city and country garden,” organizers said.
• Rick and Patty Davis, 1410 Cherry Lane, sponsored by Kelly York of the Oswalt Team of Realtors. “Surrounded by annuals and perennials, don’t miss the water feature,” a news release says.
• Chris & Terri Straw, 1501 N. Dewey St., sponsored by Janet Wiggins with Cutco Cutlery. “The hidden backyard pool with outdoor kitchen space and additional fire and water features make this a garden not to miss,” the release says.
The 2020 Garden Walk will feature the Eckhart Public Library as its public garden this year. With the renovation of the library also came the renovation and restoration of the gardens that surround the beautiful fountain. “A big thank you to the Auburn Garden Club and Mike Littlejohn for all of the work in making this a true jewel of Auburn,” organizers said.
Cast plaques for each homeowner are made by Foley Pattern of Auburn, which has cast the plaques for the Garden Walk every year of its existence.
A new addition to the Garden Walk is the Sunset Garden Party. It is limited to 40 guests who will visit the Johnsons’ garden in the evening and celebrate the sun setting. “A garden looks quite different at night, and this is your chance to relax, enjoy some drinks, hor d’oeuvres (included in your ticket price) and Excelsior fun as you support the academy and youth theater,” the release said. Tickets priced at $20 each may be purchased at Littlejohn Auctions or on the Garden Walk, while supplies last.
