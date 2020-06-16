The Builders Association of Northeast Indiana has awarded three boys with honors in its recent LEGOS building competition that was held virtually and was judged this week. The Association was looking for the next generation of home builders and trade professionals. Youth from throughout the four-county area submitted photos of their creations, which were judge by the pros with BANI. There also was a people’s choice award, something that would be typical in a parade of homes. The winners were Asher Gilliland of Noble County for his Creativitytopia in the 6-10 age bracket (middle), Jonas Richmond of DeKalb County for Windmill Cove in the 11-15 age bracket (top); and Bryson Barrientes of DeKalb County for LEGO Mansion, the People’s Choice winner (bottom). Contest sponsors were BANI members Home Lumber, Homes by JICI, Four Seasons Design & Remodeling and Bob Buescher Homes. Photos of more entries can be found on the Builders Association’s Facebook page.
