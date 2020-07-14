WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s bid to discuss tweaking laws protecting police officers from frivolous lawsuits has died, according to Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
Critics of Braun’s move said the legislation would remove protections police officers have for doing their jobs.
“That upset me right away,” Auburn Police Chief Marty McCoy said. “All he is doing is giving in to the radicals.”
McCoy said his department is already having to defend itself from lawsuits without merit.
“We have people suing the department because their handcuffs were too tight,” McCoy said.
The current law provides qualified immunity for government officials — including police officers — if the officials are doing their jobs under proper statutory guidelines.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery provided this definition of qualified immunity from the Cornwell Law School’s online legal dictionary:
“Specifically, qualified immunity protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff’s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional right. When determining whether or not a right was ‘clearly established,’ courts consider whether a hypothetical reasonable official would have known that the defendant’s conduct violated the plaintiff’s rights. Courts conducting this analysis apply the law that was in force at the time of the alleged violation, not the law in effect when the court considers the case.”
Braun wanted to take a second look at the law.
“Without any direction from Congress, our judicial branch has unilaterally created and defined qualified immunity,” Braun said in a statement on his website. “It’s time Congress does their job to establish a qualified immunity law that defends law enforcement, while protecting the rights of the people. To claim qualified immunity under the Reforming Qualified Immunity Act, a government employee such as a police officer would have to prove that there was a statute or court case in the relevant jurisdiction showing his or her conduct was authorized: a meaningful change that will help law enforcement and the citizens they protect.”
Critics said legislative goals as described by Braun would shift the responsibility of proving illegal conduct from accusers to the police officers who would have to defend their actions.
When Braun introduced the bill on June 23, it almost immediately caught the eye — and the ire — of law enforcement.
Robinson said the source of the legislation was a surprise.
“I heard it several times,” Robinson said. “Why Mike Braun? Why from Indiana?”
Robinson opposed any changes to the qualified immunity law.
“It does make me nervous,” Robinson said. “I was glad to hear the bill died. I don’t think that in particular needs to be looked at.”
Mowery agreed.
“I do not believe this doctrine is in need of legislative reform,” Mowery said. “Sadly, the application of this doctrine has led to some instances of immunity when the conduct appears extreme. It is my opinion that those instances are the result of highly unusual fact patterns.”
The local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge declined to comment specifically.
“It is our understanding that Mr. Braun is in direct contact with both the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police and the National Chapter of the Fraternal order of police in regards to this matter,” Local lodge president Brian Walker said. “As a subordinate lodge, official statements should be obtained from them. Locally, we have continued to receive a large amount of support from the community, and continue to pray for everyone’s safety.”
An email sent to the state-level FOP was not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.