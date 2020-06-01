ASHLEY — Brightmark started running its waste plastics-to-fuel conversion plant on Friday.
After weeks of testing, it was the first time the company has used the equipment on a full-scale basis to take plastic and turn it into either diesel fuel or commercial grade wax, said Bob Powell, president of Brightmark.
In a nutshell, waste plastic is turned into pellets on site. It is then fed into tanks known as pyrolysers and gets vaporized, then using a process called pyrolysis, the plastic is converted either to diesel fuel or wax.
“We’re actually ready, fingers crossed, to actually heat up the first of our vessels to turn those pelletized plastics that were diverted from landfills into gas, then we cool them and we have the useful liquids, which are the fuels and the waxes,” Powell said on Friday.
The Ashley facility is the first of its kind to take mixed-waste, single-use plastics and convert them into usable products at commercial scale. The facility will initially convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax in a process that is expected to be 93% efficient.
BP will purchase the fuels produced by the facility and a wax customer will purchase commercial grade waxes produced in the process.
It is expected that Brightmark will be sending product to its customers by the end of the year. Officials are so confident in their process that they have already started scouting other sites in the United States for additional plants.
The success of the plant will revolutionize the waste plastic dilemma facing not only the U.S., but the world. The company’s process will reduce the need to landfill plastic waste and will chip away at the need for fossil fuels.
Brightmark has gone through a series of internal tests, reaching milestone after milestone, to get the facility to the point that the switch could be flipped and equipment run to reach the year-end goal of full production, Powell said.
“This is probably the most important part here, is the, ‘yea, it works,’ turning the waste plastics into usable liquids and gases, that’s a big deal,” Powell said.
More construction has to be completed during the summer as the company works toward meeting the goal of full production and BP trucks start humming in and out to haul out fuel.
The company has been hiring in “buckets” of six or seven people a month at a time this year, Powell said, and is currently on the verge of hiring a much larger number — about 40 — of workers.
A total of 136 full-time manufacturing jobs will be created when all phases of the facility are operational.
“As we get into the summer we are going to start hiring a lot more people because you just need a lot more arms and legs and minds to operate the facility at production scale,” Powell said.
The company has hired a plant manager, John Sasse, a refinery veteran who previously worked in Memphis.
“The executive team is now in place,” Powell said.
Once the plant settles into production, Powell hopes Brightmark can start to allow members of the public in on a limited basis to see it in operation as it becomes fully integrated into the community.
The plant will use a state-of-the-art plastics-to-fuel process that sustainably recycles waste that has reached the end of its useful life — including items that cannot readily be recycled, like plastic film, flexible packing, styrofoam and children’s toys — directly into useful products. Ultimately, the outputs of this technology could also be used to produce the feedstocks necessary for manufacturing plastic again, thus creating the world’s first truly circular economy technology for plastics.
In April 2019, Brightmark closed a $260 million financing package for the construction of the plant, which includes $185 million in Indiana green bonds. As part of the financing closing, Brightmark became the controlling owner of RES Polyflow, the Ohio-based energy technology company that innovated the process for converting plastics directly into transportation fuel and other products. RES Polyflow started working with Ashley and Steuben County officials on the project in 2015. The project has been in development some 10 years.
People interested in employment at Brightmark can visit brightmark.com/about/careers/ or email the Auburn-based human resources official, Tina Walters, at tina.walters@brightmark.com.
A virtual career fair is planned for June 10 at 11 a.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2M7OAc9.
