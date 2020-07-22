ANGOLA — There will be live music supporting the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County on the Crooked Lake sandbar July 24-25 for the seventh annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival.
The festival, powered by Clear Lake Marina, promises two days of music and fun on the lake, with proceeds being donated to the shelter.
The event itself is free to attend, but donations are accepted and there will be merchandise for sale.
“This event is so much fun,” said CHS Board President Tracey Floto. “There are talented musicians, fabulous prizes and auction items as well as furry friends from the shelter making an appearance.”
In 2019, the festival raised $6,300 for the shelter. Over the last six years, the event has raised more than $30,000 for the shelter, according to its website.
Throughout the two days of the festival, there will be numerous musical acts gracing the Crush House Entertainment stage.
Acts include Oferle, a pop and country trio out of Nashville, Tennessee, Whiskey Regiment, a Fort Wayne and Columbia City area country and alternative group, The Grey’s, Mike Dougherty and more.
A complete list of musical acts for the two days is available at www.crookedlakesandbarmusicfest.com.
The festival will set up on Thursday, July 23 and volunteers are still being accepted. The earliest time slot for volunteering is 9 a.m. and volunteers will leave on a boat from Casey’s Cove Marina, 35 Lane 345 Crooked Lake, to be shuttled out to the sandbar.
Other volunteer positions throughout the weekend include those needed for merchandise sales, shuttles, trash collection and more.
Just like Thursday volunteers, many are also needed for Sunday, July 26 for tear down. Event tear down will begin at 9 a.m. with volunteers meeting at Casey’s Cove or out at the sandbar itself.
“The festival operates and thrives on volunteers, sponsors and of course donations,” said Jeb Bartley, event organizer with Crush House Entertainment. “Without that support, this free event wouldn’t happen.”
Floto said the event organizers are valued friends of the shelter, which is grateful for the support year after year.
“They say their event is music with a mission, and they sure have shown our dogs and cats lots of love,” she said.
Music begins July 24 at 3 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. The fun picks back up July 25 with music from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More information on the festival, including a complete sponsor list, can be found at www.crookedlakesandbarmusicfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.