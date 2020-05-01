A deadly pandemic, shuttered businesses and anticipated lower tax collections are among the reasons given to Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on why he should deny Electric Works’ developer a fifth extension on the project.
Fort Wayne City Council members Jason Arp, R-4th, and Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commissioner Nathan Hartman sent a letter April 24 to the Democratic mayor that says in part, “The current attempt to revitalize the General Electric campus is not likely to happen. Perhaps a future iteration will be more viable.”
The city’s $65 million portion would turn into “$400 million in annual economic impact when the campus opens in 2022,” said Kevin Erb, spokesman for Electric Works.
“In regards to the $65 million in local funds their letter references, we have always believed Electric Works is the best investment of those funds for the community — and we believe that is true now more than ever,” Erb said in an email.
“Northeast Indiana needs the immediate and significant economic impact Electric Works will bring to our region as one of the largest public-private partnerships in the state of Indiana. The $65 million referenced in the letter will unlock an additional $200 million in investment from outside Allen County as soon as construction begins. In addition, the construction process at Electric Works will help create and support approximately 2,000 jobs — meaning this project will play a pivotal and critical role in helping our economy recover and regain its momentum — at precisely the time it will be needed most.”
Henry’s spokesman John Perlich said the mayor’s office received the letter April 24 and was reviewing it. The city has no plans to pull out of the project, he said in an email.
Things still looked promising Feb. 13 when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined in an announcement that Do it Best Corp. would be moving its headquarters to the former General Electric complex on Broadway. It was three years to the day that Holcomb was in Fort Wayne when the announcement was made that the GE campus had sold. RTM Ventures has been developing the $250 million mixed-use project site with the developers seeking $65 million in public funds from the city. That included $10 million from the Legacy Fund that was approved by City Council. In January, Henry had supported another extension of the deadline for RTM to secure private funding, which must be in place by April 30 with a final closing date of June 30.
However, COVID-19 came along, and with the contagious respiratory disease, skyrocketing unemployment.
According to the letter, “At a time when Hoosiers have been unable to return to business as usual, with many Fort Wayne employers shuttered, some permanently, is it really appropriate to continue to hold $65 million dollars of local funds aside for a project that doesn’t appear likely to happen? ... It is quite likely, given the damage to the economy from the stay-at-home-order that we may in fact have a budgetary emergency this year or next.
“The restaurants that pay the food and beverage taxes have been especially hard hit during the last two months. Many will not reopen. It may very well be appropriate to refund these taxes. Returning these funds to struggling businesses will help save the long-term viability of our local businesses and help them to weather this economic storm.”
Food and beverage tax collections are expected to be lower than projected this year, as are property tax collections, with businesses closed and likely unable to pay rent, the trio say in the letter, which was also addressed to the Fort Wayne redevelopment commissioners and copied to the Capital Improvement Board, whose members oversee the use of the food and beverage tax; and City Council.
As of April 23, the Electric Works Facebook page was commenting on how the project — to redevelop the west side of the former General Electric complex to create more than 1.2 million square feet of space for office, educational, innovation, retail, residential and entertainment uses — was moving ahead.
“Contracts such as our Economic Development Agreement with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission commonly contain provisions that anticipate unique outside forces, such as a global pandemic causing delay. With our partners at the City of Fort Wayne, we included such provisions and are in regular communication with our public funding partners about the status of the project.
“At the same time, our work and progress continue. Tenants and financial partners remain committed to the project.”
Weigand Construction continues with environmental remediation work at the site, for example.
In addition to Do it Best Corp., other tenants who have signed on to the project include Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana University Research and Technology Corp., Medical Informatics Engineering, Indiana Tech and Fort Wayne Community Schools.
The process of granting an extension would start with a vote from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Perlich explained, with votes from the Capital Improvement Board and Allen County Board of Commissioners to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.