Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry broke some big news in his State of the City speech Feb. 10.
A memorandum of understanding is in place for a major development on the “North River site,” the vacant area just across the St. Marys River from Headwaters Park and just west of Science Central.
The plan calls for a professional soccer stadium, fieldhouse, event center and hotel. In addition, restaurants, residential, retail, office, public places and parking will be built, Henry said. More details are forthcoming.
Looking forward to more downtown development, Henry said developers Barrett and Stokely of Indianapolis will break ground next week on the Riverfront at Promenade Park. The $88 million development and first private investment along the riverfront will include housing, a parking garage, and office and retail space.
Later this year Barrett and Stokely will begin work on the Lofts at Headwaters Park, a $67 million project with apartments, a parking garage, and office and retail space.
Henry also cited other downtown projects such as the Bradley hotel, Electric Works and the Ashberry project.
But geographically, 2021’s plans extend beyond downtown.
“... we’re also making and seeing investments in southeast Fort Wayne,” Henry said in prepared remarks before the speech. The goals for the southeast quadrant are to enhance quality-of-life amenities, increase business development opportunities and bring more retail to the area as well as market-rate housing.
“With all our accomplishments, it’s no wonder that Fort Wayne is being recognized on a national and statewide level,” Henry said.
He cited several lists where Fort Wayne makes a presence: the city is the fifth-lowest cost-of-living city, the eighth best-run city and the 11th most-livable city, according to various lists. Additionally Fort Wayne is a top 50 city for combined job opportunities, cost of living and income potential for recent college graduates. Last month the city was named a top 10 city where young residents are buying homes. Fort Wayne also is a top 10 most affordable city for early retirement.
Henry said although the city has so far weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, he is acutely aware of the suffering, pain and financial hardships the virus has caused.
“To those who have lost loved ones or are experiencing the virus now, my thoughts and prayers go out to you,” he said.
“Please know we recognize these hardships and we care,” Henry said. “My top priority is to ensure that the needs of the people of Fort Wayne are being met.”
Other priorities for 2021 include working with Indiana University’s Environmental Institute to implement a climate action plan later this year.
And he wants to put the focus back on other health initiatives to make Fort Wayne a healthier community. Those efforts include a program to make the city healthier that focuses on infant mortality, tobacco use, Type 2 diabetes and obesity. That program was waylaid last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henry concluded by saying he was optimistic about the future, despite the trials of the past year.
“With all of the angst and uncertainty that 2020 brought us, the state of our city remains strong,” he said.
“Together, we’ve proven over and over again that we’re resilient, caring and bold. We can and will do whatever it takes to build others up,” he said. “We are Fort Wayne, a city like no other. Our future is now. Fort Wayne, it’s our time. Let’s get to work.”
