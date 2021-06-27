INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the list of scheduled performers who will appear on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage July 30 through Aug. 22.
All shows at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage are free with paid fair admission, and seating is first-come, first-served.
The 2021 lineup includes:
• State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Orleans, Friday, July 30;
• John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, Saturday, July 31;
• Mary Mary, Sunday, Aug, 1;
• Josh Turner, Wednesday, Aug. 4;
• Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band; Thursday, Aug. 5;
• Noah Cyrus, Friday, Aug. 6;
• Blanco Brown, Saturday, Aug. 7;
• Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Sunday, Aug. 8;
• for King & Country, Wednesday, Aug. 11;
• TBA, Thursday, Aug. 12;
• Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Friday, Aug. 13;
• Home Free, Saturday, Aug. 14;
• Casting Crowns, Sunday, Aug. 15;
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills, Wednesday, Aug 18;
• Barracuda — America’s Heart Tribute, Thursday, Aug. 19;
• The Beach Boys, Friday, Aug. 20;
• Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 21; and
• Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, Sunday, Aug. 22.
All artists, dates and times are subject to change without notice.
The 2021 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 30, and runs through Aug. 22. The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. There are no capacity restrictions for free stage concerts and no reserved seating.
For more information, visit indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The 2021 Indiana State Fair theme is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.
