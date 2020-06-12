TOPEKA — It was a homecoming the likes of which Topeka hasn’t seen in a long, long time.
Injured firefighter Galen Bontrager was welcomed back to his hometown Monday evening, riding as the guest of honor in a parade of at least 20 fire trucks that took him from the edge of LaGrange County to the Topeka fire station, the lights flashing and the sirens wailing, reminiscent of a Fourth of July parade.
Once he arrived, an even larger crowd made up of Bontrager’s family, friends, and more firefighters were all waiting there to welcome him back home.
Bontrager spent a little more than two weeks in the burn unit of the Eskenazi Health Center hospital in Indianapolis, where he was being treated for second- and third-degree burns on his hands. The young firefighter was injured on May 16 fighting a fire at Beauty and the Bull restaurant near Hackenburg Lake.
It was his first time home since the incident.
Caught in a flash fire
Bontrager was seriously injured when firefighters were called to the LaGrange County restaurant about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. The restaurant had been open that day but closed when its staff discovered electrical problems. An electrician was called in but hadn’t arrived when the first few whiffs of smoke starting rolling out from under the building’s rafters. By the time the first firefighters arrived, it was clear something in the attic was on fire.
The fire wasn’t giving firefighters many clues. The roof was intact and the dining area was largely smoke-free. According to Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender, Bontrager and a second man were sent into the attic to look for the source of the smoke. Conditions in the attic were decent, and the fire’s source wasn’t readily apparent. As Bontrager pushed forward, the fire suddenly flashed, cutting off his escape route. As Bontrager turned to find another way out, a large ball of flame was headed his way.
“By the time he saw the fireball, it was too late,” Bender said. “He did what he was trained to do, got as low as he could, and rode it out.”
Ironically, the second man in the attic was unharmed, but Bontrager’s hands were badly burned. To make matters worse, the men were still trapped in the attic.
Firefighters radioed to the two men and told them to start pounding on the ceiling so that the firefighters in the dining room could locate them. Once found, firefighters started taking down the ceiling so that they could rescue Bontrager.
“Once we located him, it didn’t take long to get him out,” Bender said.
Bontrager was rushed to a Fort Wayne hospital and then quickly transferred to Indianapolis for treatment. Bender said doctors at the hospital told him Bontrager was lucky. His hands suffered no muscle or nerve damage. Still, Bontrager’s road to recovery will be a long one.
A touching homecoming
Bontrager made the trip home in the back seat of Bender’s white command truck. Bontrager rested his arms on a stack of pillows placed in his lap. His hands were carefully wrapped in a special set of bandages attached to an air pump that pushed cool air over his still-healing hands.
His homecoming touched a lot of people.
Firefighters from around the area lined up to salute their injured brother. Kendallville firefighters met Bontrager at S.R. 3 and Drake Road and escorted him to S.R. 6, From there, Ligonier firefighters picked him up at Wawaka and escorted him through Ligonier before dropping him off at the LaGrange/Noble county line. From there, a large collection of LaGrange County firefighters driving nearly 20 different fire trucks brought Bontrager the rest of the way home, escorting him to Topeka’s Station 30 firehouse. A crowd of more than 100 was waiting there just to say hello.
All of the fanfare left the young firefighter almost speechless.
Stepping carefully from the back of the Bender’s command truck, Bontrager, only 22 years old, gingerly lifted his right arm and waved to the cheering crowd. For a young man from an Amish background, all this attention directed his way seemed a bit overwhelming.
“It’s … it’s phenomenal,” he would later say, stepping inside the fire station. “I can’t even explain it. It’s great to see the community come together.”
Despite the extent of his injuries, Bontrager said he’s actually OK.
“I feel wonderful,” he said. “My hands are a little hot, and they throb, but I’m all right.”
Bender said the kindness shown Bontrager by other firefighters on the trip home brought a lot of joy to the young firefighter.
“He was sitting in the back seat grinning from ear to ear,” Bender said.
Recovery not over
Bontrager’s homecoming will be short-lived.
He’s scheduled to return to Indianapolis next week for another surgery. And then there will be countless trips back to Indianapolis for follow-up care and physical therapy.
All of those trips back and forth to Indianapolis will cost a lot of money. So the firefighters have set up a fund at Horizon Bank to help Bontrager and his family cope with those additional expenses. Bender said anyone interested in donating to that fund need only stop at a Horizon Bank and direct a donation to the Galen Bontrager fund.
Still smiling as sat in a lounge chair, his arms resting on pillows, talking with friends and other firefighters and waiting for his first taste of home cooking in nearly two weeks, Bontrager said he can’t wait to get a medical release so he can fight fires on the Topeka department again.
“I would go back in a minute,” he explained.
For Bender, the welcome home other firefighters gave his injured firefighter surprised even him.
“It’s a big brotherhood. We take care of our own,” he added.
