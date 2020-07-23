AUBURN — Emmy Award-winning director and former Auburn resident George A. Johnson’s fifth feature film, “Pulled From Darkness,” is set to begin production this fall.
While original plans were to shoot the movie in Armenia, COVID travel and safety restrictions have prevented the crew from shooting abroad, so the production is now looking at options in Hollywood, New Mexico and Florida, as well as a few scenes in the Auburn and Fort Wayne areas.
“We are really excited about this project”, Johnson said. “The script is based on an incredible true story, and we have world-class talent both behind and in front of the cameras. Throughout the audition process, we received auditions from incredibly talented and well-known actors from all over the country. Making our final casting decisions has been very difficult. I told our team that we could literally cast and shoot this movie multiple times, and have several great versions of the movie!”
Five actors have signed onto the project. Robert Amaya, who has appeared in “Courageous,” “Moms Night Out,” and “Champion,” will play Pastor Bill. Robia Scott, whose work includes “Unplanned,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” and “Pearl” in Prince’s “Diamonds & Pearls” tour, will play Anoush. Todd Terry, who has appeared in “Vindication,” “Breaking Bad” and “Five Feet Apart,” will play the role of Borysko. Sharonne Lanier, whose work includes “Summer of ‘67,” “I Still Believe,” and Rosa Parks in Spike Lee’s upcoming “Son of the South,” will play the role of Nurse Naomi. Indiana’s Jessica Koloian, of “Courageous Love,” “Haunted” and “Thy Neighbor,” has been cast in the lead role of Anna.
Johnson says there are many more exciting casting announcements yet to come.
“The caliber of talent on this project is absolutely incredible,” he said.
“We are currently scouting locations around the country, but we hope to shoot some scenes in the northeast Indiana area as well. We have always enjoyed working with people from this community on our films.” said assistant director Karen Johnson. “The support and encouragement from local businesses, churches and individuals has been incredibly inspiring, and I hope to work with more locals on this exciting true story.”
“Pulled From Darkness” is inspired by the true story of a woman who was sold into trafficking after her husband lost her in a night of gambling. After living in a black cell with no light for three years, she finally woke up in a hospital where she was befriended by a compassionate nurse, who joined her in the miraculous search for her missing children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.